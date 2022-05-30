Glover Teixeira slams the UFC for “ridiculous” decision to strip Charles Oliveira of the lightweight title: “It was a disgrace”

Glover Teixeira has slammed the UFC for the ‘ridiculous’ decision to strip Charles Oliveira of the lightweight title.

Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) was scheduled to defend his then-UFC lightweight title against Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 274 on May 7th. Unfortunately for Oliveira he failed to make the 155 pound weight limit at weigh-in’s the Friday before and ended up being stripped of the title, and ineligible to win it back in the main event. Oliveira ultimately did go on to compete and defeated Gaethje via first-round rear-naked choke, making it a record 11 wins in a row for ‘do Bronx’.

Glover Teixeira was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani on’ The MMA Hour’ and when asked about the decision to strip Charles Oliveira of the title he said:

“Man, he’s still the champion for me, for everybody, (and) in his mind. It was a disgrace. It was ridiculous.”

Continuing Teixeira said (h/t MMANews):

“If it was a couple pounds, I would say it’s unprofessional on his part, but he was a half-pound, and everybody knows about the scale problem. Yeah man, he’s the champion, he’s still the champion.”

It should be noted that Charles Oliveira is guaranteed a fight for the vacant belt in his next Octagon appearance.

As for what is next for Teixeira (33-7 MMA), he’s set to enter the Octagon in the light heavyweight main event to battle Jiri Prochazka (28-3 MMA) on June 11, 2022 at UFC 275 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Do you agree with Teixeira that Oliveira shouldn’t have been stripped of the title?