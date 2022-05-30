Jorge Masvidal accuses Conor McGregor of injecting steroids and all kinds of things: “But he is still a little boy”

Jorge Masvidal has accused Conor McGregor of injecting steroids and ‘all kinds of things’ into his body.

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) last fought in July of 2021 at UFC 264 where he succumbed to defeat against Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA). The result was a broken leg for McGregor, which required surgery, rehabilitation and the Irishman is back into training looking for a Fall return to the Octagon.

Masvidal (35-16 MMA) last entered the Octagon with Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) which took place at UFC 272 in March of this year. Covington defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-44, 50-45) in the welterweight main event. It was to be Masvidal’s third loss in a row.

The pair met again outside a Miami steakhouse just a few weeks later, where Masvidal is accused of punching Covington in the face, causing a ‘brain injury’ and damaging his Rolex watch.

It is true that Jorge Masvidal, who is currently facing a felony battery charge for allegedly attacking Colby Covington outside a restaurant, could end up in a different kind of cage other than the Octagon.

In an interview with ‘ESPN Desportes‘, Masvidal shared that he does plan to fight again in 2022.

“This year, guaranteed return. I don’t know the date yet. I think that with two fights I can be in contention for the title or in a title contender fight.”

‘Gamebred’ had this to say about the possibility of a match-up with Conor McGregor:

“I would love to fight him at 170 pounds, but I don’t wait for anyone. If he wants to do it, I’ll break his face, if he doesn’t want to do it, let him come next.”

Continuing to speak about the Irishman and his steroid use, Masvidal said:

“He is false, he knows that I am a man who hits hard and that I come to kill, I do not come to play hug in the cage, I am going to give everything inside me to kill him, and I have a little size, although now he’s injecting steroids and all kinds of things. But, he is still a little boy.”

Whoever Masvidal meets in the cage next, he first needs to clear his name in the felony battery charge. August 29, 2022 is his trial date in Miami, Florida.

Would you like to see a Masvidal vs McGregor match-up?