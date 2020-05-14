Glover Teixeira scolds Jon Jones over “the stupidest thing he’s ever said”

Glover Teixeira, who defeated Anthony Smith in the UFC Jacksonville main event, is pretty disappointed with a comment Jon Jones made after the fight concluded.

Teixeira defeated Smith via a lopsided, fifth-round TKO—one of the worst beatdowns of the year so far.

Ahead of the fight, Smith made headlines by sharing a wild story of his desperate attempt to fight off an intruder who broke into his family’s home.

Post-fight, Jones, the UFC light heavyweight champ, published a Tweet suggesting that Smith is lucky it wasn’t Teixeira breaking into his home.

“Good thing Glover is not on the hunt for a new TV,” Jones wrote in this controversial Tweet, which has since been deleted.

Teixeira was not impressed by Jones making light of what was undeniably a frightening and dangerous situation for Smith and his family.

“That’s so stupid, you know?” Teixeira told the media post-fight (transcript via MMA Junkie). “I don’t talk s**t about Jon Jones. People ask me all the time what he’s saying, what he’s done. Whatever he’s done – hitting (a) pregnant woman – I never judge people outside.”

“You know me, man. I’d never judge people outside of the octagon, and I say it’s not my job to judge (Jones) outside of the octagon,” Teixeira added. “Whatever he does outside MMA, we all do stupid s**t. And for him to say something like that, man, that’s so stupid, because the guy has a family there. That’s probably the stupidest thing he’s ever said.

“Tell Jon Jones to take care of his stuff, man. He’s got a lot of stuff to take care of, you know?”

What are your thoughts on the Tweet Jon Jones published after the UFC Jacksonville main event? Are you with Glover Teixeira on this one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/14/2020.