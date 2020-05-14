Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father reportedly wakes from coma

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of undisputed UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has reportedly awoken from a medically-induced coma.

On Wednesday, several Russian media outlets reported that the elder Nurmagomedov had been flown from his native Dagestan to Moscow, where he was put into a medically-induced coma and was in “critical condition.”

Thankfully, new report from Russian outlet RT claims Abdulmanap has emerged from this coma, reportedly after a heart surgery.

RT’s report claims doctors in Moscow have labeled Abdulmanap’s condition as “serious, but stable.”

According to Nurmagomedov family friend Ramazan Rabadanov, Abdulmanap has not spoken since he came to.

“He regained consciousness today. He hasn’t yet spoken. Yesterday [Wednesday] he was in a coma after a heart operation,” Rabadanov told Russia’s 360 TV.

Abdulmanap, who is 57 years old, is an incredibly important figure in the life Khabib Nurmagomedov and a number of other notable fighters, such as UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev.

On Wednesday, UFC President Dana White issued a statement on the difficulties the Nurmagomedov family is facing.

“Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honor and respect,” White said. “He instilled those same values in his son, world champion Khabib, at an early age and was always in his corner throughout his career. I know how close Khabib is with his father, and I’m saddened to hear about his current state. My thoughts are with Abdulmanap and the Nurmagomedov family as he continues to fight.”

Conor McGregor, the chief rival of Khabib Nurmagomedov, also lowered his weapons to offer his support.

“Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know. A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight. Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time.”

The team at BJPENN.com wishes Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov a speedy and complete recovery.

