Gilbert Burns trashes “coward” Leon Edwards for reportedly turning down Jorge Masvidal fight

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns trashed “coward” Leon Edwards for reportedly turning down the Jorge Masvidal fight.

Edwards and Masvidal got into it a few years ago at a UFC London event, where Masvidal struck Edwards backstage with his “three-piece and a soda” combo. Masvidal became a superstar following that incident and ended up fighting for the belt twice against Kamaru Usman, while Edwards has been fairly inactive since then. It’s now two years later, and these are still two of the best welterweights on the planet. With both Edwards and Masvidal currently without an upcoming fight, it does make sense for them to fight each other.

Masvidal recently said that the UFC offered him the Edwards fight and he accepted it, but according to Masvidal, Edwards turned it down. Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto in a recent interview, Burns was asked about Edwards reportedly turning Masvidal down. Hearing the news, Burns had negative things to say about Edwards, calling him a “coward.”

“I think statistically it’s a good fight for Leon Edwards. And bro, the guy hit you with a three-piece and a soda, and you’ve been asking for this fight for years. And now this guy says yes and you say no? Man, that guy’s a freaking coward. The way I am in Brazil in the street, if I tell my friends and my coach and my guys in Brazil, ‘man, that guy beat me on the street,’ and they run, they break out the fight. Now I get offered the fight and I say no? Bro, they’re going to bully me. They’re going to talk so much sh*t,” Burns said.

Do you agree with the criticism that Gilbert Burns levied towards Leon Edwards for reportedly turning down the fight against Jorge Masvidal? Do you hope this fight happens?