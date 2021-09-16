Gilbert Burns accuses Leon Edwards of ducking Jorge Masvidal: “You are scared!”

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns accused Leon Edwards of ducking Jorge Masvidal, telling him on social media that “you are scared!”

Edwards took to his Twitter this week to announce that he will not fight Masvidal next, and instead, he confirmed that he will wait to fight the winner of UFC 268’s main event welterweight title fight rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. That is leaving a bitter taste in the mouth of one of the division’s top contenders in Burns. The Brazilian took to his social media following Edwards’ proclamation that he will not fight Masvidal to suggest that the Brit is scared of facing “Gamebred” inside the Octagon.

You are scared! You call Masvidal out now you don’t want to fight. You call me out only when I have a title shot, now is ducking! You are fake https://t.co/2Y5ef6ka0l — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 15, 2021

Man this make zero sense to me. First the guy hit you with 3 pieces and a 🥤 on your on country nothing happened. You being asking for this fight for years, last month you just did and now you turn the fight down 🤷🏾‍♂️ it’s just me or this guy doesn’t like to fight? It’s crazy! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 16, 2021

Edwards has only fought twice in the last two-plus years, a No Contest against Belal Muhammad earlier this year, and then a five-round fight against Nate Diaz. With a 10-fight unbeaten streak to his name, Edwards likely does not want to risk a loss to anyone else, because that would eliminate any hope of him fighting for the belt. With Usman vs. Covington taking place in just two months, it’s understandable that Edwards will want to wait it out, even though a fight against Masvidal makes all the sense in the world.

