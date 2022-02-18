Gilbert Burns shares his prediction for next month’s UFC 272 ‘Covington vs. Masvidal’ main event: “I see Masvidal getting a finish”

Gilbert Burns has made his prediction for the upcoming UFC 272 ‘Covington vs Masvidal’ main event taking place on Saturday, March 5th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Colby Covington (16-3 MMA) will take on Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA) in a highly anticipated matchup. The two fighters, once friends turned enemies, are looking to settle their grievances in the cage.

Currently, Covington appears to be favoured to win, however, Gilbert Burns has weighed in and speaking to ‘The Schmo’ has this to say about what he believes the outcome will be:

“That’s a tough one, to be honest. Everyone thinks Colby is gonna get an easy win with the takedowns – I don’t think so. To be honest I completely disagree with that. I know Masvidal knows how risky this fight is. If he loses it’s gonna be very tough for him, three [straight] losses. I think Masvidal is working super hard, I know he’s working hard, I know a couple of his teammates.”

Gilbert Burns continued:

“I’m going for the upset, I’m going for Masvidal to win. He can hurt Colby on the body, and then later rounds get the finish. I see Masvidal getting a finish, to be honest. It’ll be a fricking crazy fight,” said Burns (h/t Sportskeeda).

Colby Covington last fought back in November 0f 2021 at UFC 268, where he succumbed to defeat against Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA).

As for Jorge Masvidal, he too went up against Kamaru Usman in April of 2021 at UFC 261 and was defeated by TKO in round 2.

Gilbert Burns, meanwhile, has verbally agreed to fight Khamzat Chimaev on April 9th at UFC 273.

Which welterweight do you think will take the prize at UFC 272? Will it be ‘Chaos’ or ‘Gamebred’? Share your prediction in the comment section PENN Nation!