Brendan Schaub doesn’t believe Kamaru Usman wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev: “The Khamzat train is coming, it’s undeniable, it’s scary”

Brendan Schaub spoke on his ‘The Schaub Show’ podcast about a Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev potential future fight.

Khamzat (10-0 MMA), the welterweight force to be reckoned with, has currently agreed to fight Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA) at UFC 273 on April 9th, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida . Confirmation from the UFC is still to come.

‘Borz’ last competed back in October 2021 at UFC 267, where he defeated Li Jingliang (18-7 MMA) in the first round.

As for ‘Durinho’, Burns is coming off a decision win over Stephen Thompson (16-6 MMA) at UFC 264 in July of 2021.

Khamzat Chimaev has had his sights set on Kamaru Usman, and took to Twitter with a direct challenge:

“So your trying to change weight before I come for you? Don’t go anywhere I am coming! I smash you and burns in 2 mins believe me! I’m THE KING here.@USMAN84kg”

In speaking about Kamaru and Khamzat, on his podcast, Schaub had this to say:

“Nobody wants to fight Khamzat , I don’t think Kamaru Usman does.

If I’m right, top 10, I’m leaning on the rankings going, he’s 11, I’m not fighting him.

It’s undeniable, it’s scary and we’re going to get a lot of answers when he fights Gilbert Burns. I have a good idea that that’s not going to go great for Gilbert Burns.”

Brendan Schaub continued:

That Khamzat trains coming. I don’t see anybody beating him.

So if I’m Whittakers team, it’s time to move.

I don’t know how much Kamaru Usman has but I don’t know who beats him (Khamzat). He’d be favored over everybody, that’s what’s scary.”

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub that nobody wants to fight Khamzat? Are you looking forward to ‘Borz’ fighting Burns? Do you think there will be a Khamzat Chimaev vs Kamaru Usman matchup in the foreseeable future? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!