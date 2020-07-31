Gilbert Burns says Colby Covington is “on his list”

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns says that a matchup against the always polarizing Colby Covington is “on his list.”

Burns is the No. 1 contender at 170lbs and is scheduled to be the next opponent for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Burns recently revealed he had tested negative for COVID-19 after his fight against Usman at UFC 251 fell off. Now that he’s healthy again and Usman defeated replacement opponent Jorge Masvidal at record-setting UFC 251, the UFC intends on having Usman fight Burns next, hopefully before the year is up.

Not that he’s looking ahead of Usman, but Burns has a list of other opponents he wants to face, and Covington is on it. Taking to his social media on Friday, Burns said that Covington is on his hit list and asked his fans what they think about that potential fight. Check out below what Burns wrote on his Twitter.

Thoughts 💭?? He is on my list 😤 https://t.co/ALkDiwtd4x — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 31, 2020

Burns has quickly emerged as one of the top welterweights in the world in less than a year. Last August, Burns moved up to 170lbs permanently and defeated the previously-unbeaten Alexey Kunchenko. He then defeated fellow grappling ace Gunnar Nelson and was paired against the big boys when he took on long-time title contender Demian Maia. Burns knocked Maia out, and then he dominated Tyron Woodley to earn a title shot against Usman.

As for Covington, he hasn’t competed since a fifth-round TKO loss to Usman at UFC 245 last December. Covington has been called out by a number of other welterweights including Stephen Thompson, but the UFC is hoping to book him in a grudge match against Woodley for his next fight. A win over Woodley and Covington would be right back in title contention at 170lbs.

