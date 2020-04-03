Stephen Thompson wants Colby Covington, Leon Edwards

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson is gunning for matchups against Colby Covington and Leon Edwards when the MMA schedule resumes.

Thompson is currently the No. 5 ranked welterweight on the UFC roster. In his last fight, he defeated Vicente Luque via unanimous decision to jump back into the winner’s circle after back-to-back losses to Darren Till and Anthony Pettis. Now that he’s back on track, Thompson is gunning for two fighters ranked above him in Covington and Edwards.

Speaking to James Lynch of theScore, Thompson made it clear who he wants to fight next.

On Covington:

“Colby Covington, for sure. I want to know what he has to say. He’s definitely not good at (trash talking), I’ll probably end up laughing at it,” Thompson said.

“When you fight Colby Covington, you know what he’s going to do. He’s not going to fight me the same way he fights Usman. He’s going to shoot and shoot and shoot and shoot. It may be a boring fight, but it may be a good fight, I think.”

On Edwards:

“Leon Edwards would be an awesome (fight),” Thompson said.

“Leon Edwards would be a good one. He’s got great striking, man, and he’s becoming a better MMA fighter every time I watch him fight. At first, it was just the striking. Now he’s implementing the wrestling. When he fought Vincente Luque, the guy I just fought, he was taking him down left and right. He did the same thing to (Rafael dos Anjos) too, was taking him down and controlling him down. Man, this guy’s putting in some work, man, his wrestling’s getting a lot better, which makes him a very difficult opponent to prepare for.”

We have no idea when the UFC schedule will resume in full, but once it does, fully expect Thompson to get a top-10 ranked opponent for his next battle.

Who do you want to see Stephen Thompson fight next?