UFC on ESPN+ 31 weigh-in results: Headliners on point, one fighter misses weight, one fight scrapped

UFC on ESPN+ 31: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan takes place on Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and the weigh-ins took place on Friday.

Headliners Edmen Shahbazyan and Derek Brunson both made weight for their three-round middleweight main event. Shahbazyan, the unbeaten prospect from Glendale Fighting Club, weighed in at 185.5. Brunson, the long-time veteran, weighed in at 186.

In the co-main event, Joanne Calderwood came in at 126 for her women’s flyweight bout against Jennifer Maia, who came in at 124.5. After missing weight in her last two fights in the UFC, Maia made a statement by coming in slightly under the 125 limit.

Unfortunately, the weigh-ins didn’t go completely smoothly. In the bantamweight division, Jonathan Martinez badly missed weight. He came in at 140.5, while his opponent Frankie Saenz made weight at 136 for their UFC on ESPN+ 31 bout.

It’s also worth noting that a catchweight (195lbs) bout between Markus Perez and Charles Ontiveros, which was booked on one day’s notice, was scrapped after Ontiveros never made it to the scale. Perez did in fact weigh in at 194.5.

Check out the full UFC on ESPN+ 31 weigh-in results below (via UFC).

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Main Card (9 pm ET/6 pm PT)

Middleweight bout: Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs. Derek Brunson (186)

Women’s flyweight bout: Joanne Calderwood (126) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)

Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Randy Brown (170.5)

Lightweight bout: Lando Vannata (155.5) vs. Bobby Green (156)

Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland (184) vs. Trevin Giles (185)

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Preliminary Card (6 pm ET/3 pm PT)

Bantamweight bout: Jonathan Martinez (140.5)* vs. Frankie Saenz (136)

Light heavyweight bout: Gerald Meerschaert (204.5) vs. Ed Herman (206)

Featherweight bout: Nate Manness (144.5 vs. Johnny Munoz (145.5)

Catchweight (195lbs) bout: Markus Perez (194.5) vs. Charles Ontiveros**

Featherweight bout: Jamall Emmers (146) vs. Vince Cachero (145)

Bantamweight bout: Chris Gutierrez (135.5) vs. Cody Durden (135.5)

*Martinez missed weight and was fined 30 percent of his purse.

**Ontiveros never weighed in and the fight was scrapped.

What fights are you most looking forward to at UFC on ESPN+ 31?