Gilbert Burns reacts after being forced out of UFC 251 title fight due to Covid-19

Surging contender Gilbert Burns was expected to challenge Kamaru Usman for the promotions welterweight title in the main event of UFC 251.

Unfortunately for fight fans, Burns (19-3 MMA) has been forced out of the highly anticipated contest after contracting the Coronavirus.

‘Durinho’ was riding a ton of momentum ahead of next weekend’s now-cancelled UFC 251 main event. The Brazilian is currently riding a six-fight win streak, which includes four straight victories inside the promotions stacked welterweight division.

In his most recent effort, Gilbert Burns scored a lopsided decision win over former welterweight kingpin Tyron Woodley.

This evening Burns took to Twitter where he issued the following statement regarding his removal from next weekend’s UFC 251 event headliner with Kamaru Usman.

💔 devastating news, not feeling well but I’m going to win this battle! Stay safe out there! Much love 🙏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 4, 2020

Following the news that Gilbert Burns was no longer able to compete against Kamaru Usman, fellow welterweight standouts in Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal offered up their services for UFC 251.

However, it appears that the Ultimate Fighting Championship officials have decided to proceed without Usman next weekend, and now a featherweight title fight rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will headline the event.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 4, 2020