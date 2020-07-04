Colby Covington sends a message to Kamaru Usman after Gilbert Burns is forced out of UFC 251

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has reacted following news that Gilbert Burns will no longer be fighting Kamaru Usman at UFC 251.

Earlier this evening news broke that Burns (19-3 MMA) had contracted the Coronavirus and was thus ineligible to compete in next weekend’s pay-per-view headliner against Usman (16-1 MMA) as scheduled.

Shortly after the disappointing announcement was made, Colby Covington took to Twitter where he shared the following message for Kamaru Usman.

You know who they’re gonna call Marty and it ain’t the Ghostbusters Junior! 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9RgHd4Cczi — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 4, 2020

“You know who they’re gonna call Marty and it ain’t the Ghostbusters Junior!”

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman squared off this past December at UFC 245 and produced one of the greatest contests in welterweight history.

After a back and forth opening four rounds of action, the scorecards appeared to be tied heading into the fifth and final round. In the final five minutes Usman was able to find the extra gear he needed, and wound up scoring a TKO victory ‘Chaos’.

Covington was not happy with the referee stoppage at UFC 245 and has been calling for a rematch with Usman ever since.

Colby Covington has not competed since his tough loss to the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ but appears ready and willing to step in on short notice for Gilbert Burns.

In addition to Covington, BMF Title holder Jorge Masvidal also recently took to social media where he expressed his interest in stepping up at UFC 251.

As of this time the Ultimate Fighting Championship has not revealed if a short-notice replacement will be sought after for Gilbert Burns.

However, with both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal expressing interest in stepping up on short-notice to face Usman, the promotion does have options available.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 3, 2020