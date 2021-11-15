Gilbert Burns open to fighting anyone, but Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev top the list

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns is open to fighting anyone, but he says that Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev top the list.

Burns is the No. 2 ranked welterweight in the UFC, so it’s natural that he is connected to fights with the other top fighters in the division. On Sunday, reports emerged that Burns could be matched up against Chimaev sometime in 2022, though that fight is far from a done deal. Speaking to MMAjunkie.com in a recent interview, Burns was asked what he wants next. As far as Burns goes, he is down to fight anyone that the UFC offers him, but if he had to choose someone, in particular, it would be either Covington or Chimaev next.

“For Colby, the perfect would be me. That’s the fight that I want. He knows that I want it. But when it’s the time to call out a guy, when it’s time to pick an opponent, they don’t pick me. I think they know why. Leon (Edwards) never says my name. Colby never says my name. (Jorge) Masvidal never says my name. It’s for a reason, and they know why,” Burns said. “I do know I lost that title fight (against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 earlier this year), but I’ve been doing a lot of great things in that division, and they know that. So that’s what I’m looking at. I’ll be ready. Colby, Masvidal, Leon, even Khamzat in the future – that’s a great option for me. I never say no for a fight. I still believe (Khamzat has) got to do a little bit more work, but I’m still open to fight any one of these guys.”

