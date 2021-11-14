Khamzat Chimaev reportedly in discussions to fight Gilbert Burns

Rising UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly in discussions to fight top-five ranked Gilbert Burns in his next outing.

Frontkick.Online reported on Sunday that the latest their sources have told them is that the UFC is currently in discussions to book Chimaev vs. Burns, characterizing the talks as “not done, but likely to get booked.” According to the report, the UFC is planning on booking this fight in January, rather than the December date that Chimaev originally wanted. Once again, the contracts for this fight are not officially signed yet, but talks are progressing.

Talks are in fact ongoing for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, according to sources. — Frontkick.online (@FrontkickOnline) November 14, 2021

This would be a massive opportunity for Chimaev should the UFC book this fight. Chimaev is currently ranked at No. 10 in the UFC welterweight division, while Burns is ranked near the top of the weight class at No. 2. Should Chimaev go in there and defeat Burns, it would give him the big name on his resume that he needs in order to secure a title shot at 170lbs. The UFC welterweight title is currently held by Kamaru Usman, and if Chimaev can go in there and beat Burns, it seems likely a title shot would be next for him at 170lbs.

For Burns, meanwhile, this fight represents an opportunity for him to take out the division’s top prospect and secure a rematch with Usman of his own. Remember, Burns fought Usman earlier this year and lost in his own title shot. He wants to get a rematch for the title and if he can go in there and beat Chimaev, he very well could get what he craves.

