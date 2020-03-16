Gilbert Burns claims he ‘said yes’ to Tyron Woodley fight offer

Gilbert Burns is one of several UFC welterweights gunning for a short-notice fight with Tyron Woodley, and if one of his latest Tweets is to be believed, he’s the frontrunner in that race.

Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champ, was originally expected to take on England’s Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London this coming Sunday. Unfortunately, this fight—and the entire UFC London card—effectively disintegrated due to complications stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite this shakeup, Woodley is still expected to fight this Saturday. The UFC is hastily assembling a replacement fight card on US soil, and the intention is to have the former champion headline. The promotion need only find him an eligible dance partner.