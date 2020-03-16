Gilbert Burns claims he ‘said yes’ to Tyron Woodley fight offer

Gilbert Burns is one of several UFC welterweights gunning for a short-notice fight with Tyron Woodley, and if one of his latest Tweets is to be believed, he’s the frontrunner in that race.
Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champ, was originally expected to take on England’s Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London this coming Sunday. Unfortunately, this fight—and the entire UFC London card—effectively disintegrated due to complications stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Despite this shakeup, Woodley is still expected to fight this Saturday. The UFC is hastily assembling a replacement fight card on US soil, and the intention is to have the former champion headline. The promotion need only find him an eligible dance partner.
Gilbert Burns is ready to tango.
Shortly after news surfaced that Edwards would not be able to fight Woodley, Burns took to Twitter to throw his name in the hat.
Despite being near days removed from a dazzling knockout of Demian Maia, he says he’s ready to take on the former champion.
Just heard @TWooodley needs an opponent for Saturday I’m available and #HUNGRY LETS DO IT @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00 @seanshelby
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 15, 2020
“Just heard @TWooodley needs an opponent for Saturday I’m available and #HUNGRY LETS DO IT.” – Gilbert Burns on Twitter.
After Tweeting out several more challenges to Woodley, and Retweeting a host of fan comments, Burns took to the social media platform to claim that he’s accepted a fight offer from the UFC, and that he’s now just waiting for Woodley to accept.
The fight has being offered! As always I said yes! On my way to Miami! Can’t wait to as soon as a land tomorrow to have a @ufc contract on my email! Waiting on you @TWooodley to say YES! @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00 @seanshelby 😤😤 Let’s go #AAA pic.twitter.com/hh8rH9cL3a
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 16, 2020
“The fight has being offered! As always I said yes! On my way to Miami! Can’t wait to as soon as a land tomorrow to have a @ufc contract on my email! Waiting on you @TWooodley to say YES!” – Gilbert Burns on Twitter.
While this certainly makes it sound like Burns will be the one to fight Woodley, he definitely has some competition. Colby Covington — arguably Woodley’s arch rival — has also challenged Woodley, with Woodley responding by identifying Covington as his No. 1 choice.
This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/16/2020.