VIDEO | Colby Covington sends another challenge to Tyron Woodley

Colby Covington isn’t letting Tyron Woodley of the hook.

Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champ, was originally expected to take on England’s Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London this coming Sunday. Unfortunately, this fight—and the entire UFC London card—effectively disintegrated due to complications stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite this shakeup, Woodley is still expected to fight this Saturday. The UFC is hastily assembling a replacement fight card on US soil, and the intention is to have the former champion headline. The promotion need only find him an eligible dance partner.

Enter Colby Covington.

Shortly after news surfaced that Woodley would not be fighting Edwards in London, Covington took to social media to call the former champion out.

Word on the street is @LeonScott is out. The @ufc and America need a hero. Who wants see America’s Champ put the #MAGA cape on and beat the fuck out of @twooodley live on @ESPN next week for your entertainment and my own personal pleasure? 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 15, 2020

America’s Champ has let the @ufc know he’s available to #KAG and slap the shit out of @twooodley live on @espn for the people! Someone let Tyrone know. That dip shit has me blocked on all platforms because my words “hurt his precious little feelings.” 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 15, 2020

Not long thereafter, Covington sent Woodley another message on Instagram — with the help of a bikini-clad associate.

“Tyrone,” Covington began. “America wants March Madness, Tyrone. The people want this fight. I want this fight. Your last out was so bad, you need this fight. Let’s save America, b**tch.”

At present, it’s not clear who Woodley will end up fighting—or even if he’ll fight at all—but Colby Covington certainly seems like the most popular option.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/16/2020.