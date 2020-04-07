Gilbert Burns blasts “rapper” Tyron Woodley for ducking him at UFC 249

Gilbert Burns has taken a shot at Tyron Woodley on social media for allegedly ducking a fight against him at UFC 249 later this month.

Burns, 33, is riding an impressive five-fight win streak with his last three coming at welterweight. Woodley, on the other hand, hasn’t fought since losing the UFC Welterweight Championship to Kamaru Usman last year.

After it came out that Woodley had supposedly turned down a fight with Burns, “Durinho” had the following to say on the matter.

“WTF. This guys is ducking me so much! And he used to be a super tough! Where’s that guy now?! Oh ok he is a rapper now. Please just fight! Me or anyone just fight! BTW you are the worst rapper in MMA history. Lmfao @twooodley @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby @aliabdelaziz000” – Gilbert Burns on Instagram.

It’s still probably going to take a few fights before Burns is able to call himself a title contender at welterweight, although his knockout win over Demian Maia certainly grabbed the attention of the MMA universe.

The fact that UFC 249 is even going ahead serves as a huge red flag for many pundits and fans around the world, and while we all want to see fights being put on as soon as possible, we also want to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Woodley was determined to try and get on this card in any way, shape or form after his UFC London main event against Leon Edwards fell apart. Now, though, his wait for getting a bout scheduled goes on, with the worry being that this could seriously harm his chances of getting back into title contention.

Burns, on the other hand, doesn’t really have anything to lose. With four fights in the last 12 months nobody can accuse him of not being active, and that’s what he’ll have to keep up if he’s going to advance further in this division.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/7/2020.