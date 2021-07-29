Gilbert Burns admits he’s a fan of Nate Diaz despite trash talk: “I like him. He’s freaking funny”

Despite their back-and-forth trash talk, Gilbert Burns admitted that he’s a fan of Nate Diaz, saying “I like him. He’s freaking funny.”

Burns was critical of Leon Edwards’ performance against Diaz at UFC 263 in June, which led to Diaz taking a direct shot at Burns, referencing his prior KO loss to Dan Hooker in it.

He would’ve got knocked out like when u faught hooker and usman you got ur hungry Ass slept 💤

Amateur — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 23, 2021

Despite the two having some unkind words for each other on social media, Burns can’t help but admit that — like the majority of the MMA fanbase — he’s actually a big fan of Diaz.

“I like him. He’s freaking funny. He’s pretty entertaining. I’m not gonna [say], ‘oh I don’t like him,’ no I like him, I watch him. Even though I don’t think he can be a champion anymore, but he’s freaking entertaining. I like the guy. I’m not gonna be the one, ‘oh I’m not gonna watch him,’ no I watch him, bro. He’s really funny that guy, even the way he talks,” Burns told MMAJunkie.com (h/t MMANews).

As far as Burns goes, Diaz was the one who started things when he brought up the Hooker fight, but at the end of the day, he doesn’t hold any ill will towards Diaz.

“He was the one who started talking mad crap about me when I fought Kamaru, posted the Dan Hooker loss and I was just like, ‘man maybe that guy wants to fight me.’ And I just realized that he don’t wanna fight me. It is what it is, I like the guy. I don’t think he’s ever gonna fight me, to be honest, but you know what, I was just having fun yesterday. I like it, I like it,” Burns said.

