Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson rescheduled following last-minute scratch at UFC Vegas 32

A women’s bantamweight bout pitting Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson has been rescheduled following its last-minute scratch at UFC Vegas 32.

Ladd vs. Chiasson was scheduled to be the co-main event at last weekend’s TJ Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen card, but the fight was scratched at the last minute after Chiasson suffered an injury prior to her final weight cut. With no time to find a replacement opponent, the UFC was forced to pull Ladd from the card as well, which was a major disappointment for a fighter who hasn’t fought in the Octagon since December 2019.

Fortunately, it looks like Chiasson didn’t suffer a major injury and the UFC decided that instead of finding a new opponent for Ladd, they will just re-book the fight at a later date instead. According to ESPN, the Ladd vs. Chiasson fight will take place at a UFC Fight Night event scheduled for October 2. The main event of this card is scheduled to feature Brazilian light heavyweight contenders Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos going at it for five rounds.

The Ladd vs. Chiasson fight is an important one in the UFC women’s bantamweight division, particularly since neither woman has ever fought the division’s champion Amanda Nunes before. For Ladd, even though she hasn’t fought in nearly two years, she is still one of the highest-ranked fighters in the division, while for Chiasson, she is a former Ultimate Fighter winner who is coming off of a winning streak herself. With the UFC always looking for fresh challengers for the champion, keeping this Ladd vs. Chiasson pairing intact guarantees that a new contender will emerge, though fans will have to wait a few more months to step into the cage and see how this fight plays out.

Who do you think wins the women’s bantamweight bout between Aspen Ladd and Macy Chiasson?