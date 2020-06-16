Gerald Harris admits to struggling with depression after getting cut from UFC by Joe Silva: “He hated me”

Former UFC middleweight Gerald Harris admitted that he has struggled with depression since being cut from the UFC by Joe Silva, who he says “hated” him.

Harris is the latest in a long list of fighters who have taken to social media in recent days to recall their encounters with Silva, the long-time UFC matchmaker. Although Silva was praised during his run at the UFC for him match-making skills, we are now finding out that there was a lot more going on behind the scenes than fans and media were privy to. Fighters such as Gray Maynard, Eddie Alvarez, and Roland Delorme have all taken to social media in recent days to tell the true story about their experiences with Silva.

In 2008, Harris appeared on The Ultimate Fighter: Team Rampage vs. Team Forrest. He defeated Mike Madallo in the elimination round before losing to eventual winner Amir Sadollah via TKO. After picking up a few wins on the regional scene, Harris was able to secure a contract with the UFC. In his first three UFC fights he knocked out John Salter, Mario Miranda, and David Branch, winning two “Knockout of the Night” bonuses in the process. However, he was cut after losing a decision to Maiquel Falcao at UFC 123.

Harris being cut was extremely controversial because he had gone 3-1 in the UFC and his slam KO over Branch at UFC 116 on the Brock Lesnar vs. Shane Carwin card was one of the best knockouts of 2010. 10 years later, and Harris is now ready to give his side on the real reason why Silva cut him. Replying to Eddie Alvarez on Twitter about his own experiences with Silva, Harris explained his interactions with the former UFC matchmaker.

Joe Silva told me…Since I lost on the Ultimate Fighter that I would never be good enough for the UFC. So once I got in he hated me, then couldn’t wait for me to lose. So he gave me four badass newcomers and once I lost he cut me after 3 previous KO victories. — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) June 16, 2020

Harris admits that he has battled depression for the last decade since he was cut.

Struggling with depression ever since then. People don’t understand the sacrifices we make in order to reach that goal. To make the story even worse, I got on The Ultimate Fighter Season 25, but tore my Achilles tendon the day before filming. 😞 — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) June 16, 2020

At age 41, Gerald Harris is still in the game, having most recently defeated former UFC fighter Seth Baczynski via decision on the regional scene in November 2011. But you have to wonder how much more he had to give UFC fans had he been given a longer leash by Silva.