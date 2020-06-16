Yoel Romero vs. Uriah Hall targeted for UFC event in August

Uriah Hall is getting his wish as he will take on Yoel Romero sometime in August.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani was first to report the news that the fight is targeted to happen in August but what date is still to be determined.

Yoel Romero vs. Uriah Hall is in the works for August, sources say. Not signed and no specific date yet but August is the plan and both fighters have verbally agreed. Middleweight fight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 16, 2020

Romero is someone Hall and his coach, Sayif Saud were targeting after his bout against Jacare Souza was canceled due to Ronaldo testing positive for COVID-19. The hope for Hall was to get a top-ranked opponent and with a win, and eventually get a title shot against Israel Adesanya.

“I want to see Uriah get a highly-ranked opponent like Yoel Romero. The champ just fought him and let’s see how Uriah does against him,” Saud said to BJPENN.com back in May. “That would be great for him if he could have a good performance against Yoel. I want to see him get closer to a title shot because Uriah vs. Israel would be such a great fight. There styles just mesh. Who wouldn’t want to see Uriah vs. Israel? That would be awesome.”