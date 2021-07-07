Georges St-Pierre shares prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre shared his prediction for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match later this summer.

Paul meets Woodley on August 28 in a professional boxing match that figures to be one of the biggest combat sports events of the summer. Paul has won all three of his pro boxing matches so far and is coming off of a TKO win over former UFC fighter Ben Askren in his last outing. As for Woodley, he lost four straight fights in the UFC which led to his release, but he is the former UFC welterweight champion and a big name in the sport. It’s an intriguing matchup and you can count St-Pierre among those who will be watching it.

Speaking with Firas Zahabi, St-Pierre broke down this summer’s Paul vs. Woodley boxing match. In GSP’s opinion, it’s a fight that Paul can win.

“He could, definitely. It’s a different sport. In MMA I would say no, but in boxing he’s much bigger than Tyron Woodley, and also he trains very hard. I’m not saying that’s what’s going to happen, but I think he definitely can do it. I’m not one of the haters, and (Paul) actually is a very nice guy,” St-Pierre said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“It’s a different sport,” GSP said about boxing. “When I was training when I was world champion, I was boxing with some great amateur boxers that, they were not world-class amateurs but they were great amateur boxers, and it was good training. It’s a completely different sport, and just to put that into perspective, I believe if you would allow dirty boxing in boxing, you would have a total different set of champions. Because you change a rule, you change the game. Woodley has more experience in combat sports than Jake Paul, but it’s a different game. It’s interesting. As a fan, I’m going to watch it for sure.”

Do you agree with Georges St-Pierre and his prediction for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match?