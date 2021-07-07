Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor could retire if he loses to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes that superstar Conor McGregor could retire if he loses to Dustin Poirier in the trilogy at UFC 264.

McGregor and Poirier meet in the main event of Saturday’s blockbuster UFC 264 pay-per-view card. The two archrivals are 1-1 all-time in their two-fight series, so the third fight this weekend will settle the question once and for all of who the better fighter is. It’s a big fight with big stakes, as the winner of the bout will more than likely be next in line to fight the new UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. With so much riding on the line, this is a very important fight for both men in their UFC careers. And if you ask one of the UFC’s top analysts in Bisping, there is a chance this could be the last time we see McGregor fight.

Speaking on the “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping spoke about this weekend’s big fight between McGregor and Poirier. In Bisping’s opinion, should McGregor lose another fight to Poirier, he could see it being the last fight of his career and explained why he thinks that.

“If he (Conor McGregor) loses, I think there’s a potential that he might retire. I really do. If he’s not going to be the champ, and that is a long way off, what is he going to do? He’ll always be the main event but is he just doing to do random fights against people that don’t mean anything? He’s made his money. He always said that he was going to get rich and get out. He’s certainly got rich. The last part is to get out. If he can’t beat Poirier and can’t fight for the belt anytime soon, then what?” Bisping said (h/t Middle Easy).

