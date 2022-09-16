Georges St-Pierre praises Nate Diaz for “beautiful ending” to his UFC career: “He’s going to be paid accordingly”

Georges St-Pierre is praising Nate Diaz for a ‘beautiful ending’ to his UFC career.

Georges St-Pierre, 41, (26-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in February of 2019. ‘Rush’ was a two-division champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, having won titles in the welterweight and middleweight divisions.

Recently interviewed by ‘The Schmo’ and asked if he had any advice for Nate Diaz following finishing his contract with the UFC, St-Pierre said:

“He came out on top. (It was a) beautiful ending to. Whatever he does next, it’s up to him, but he’s got the power to choose what he wants to do, and he’s going to be paid accordingly. You need to be smart in this business, and what I’m saying to the young fighters is that you should retire from the sport, not let the sport retiring you.”

Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) did come out on top, he defeated Tony Ferguson (26-8 MMA) last Saturday night at UFC 279 in the main event welterweight match-up.

Diaz had been pleading with the UFC for a fight, even going so far as asking to be released from his contract. Diaz had not been in the Octagon since his loss to Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in June of 2021 at UFC 263.

Dana White and the UFC ultimately did make Diaz a fight – he was to battle it out with Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) at UFC 279. That match-up was not to be as ‘Borz’ badly missed weight and the main card had to be rearranged.

As for what is next for Diaz, he’s got lots of options. Jake Paul has been interested in setting up a boxing match with Nate Diaz for a while.

While nothing is cast in stone, and no announcements have been made, Diaz does indeed have numerous options open to him now and is sure to see lucrative deals coming his way.

