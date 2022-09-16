UFC Vegas 60 weigh-in results: Aspen Ladd misses weight once again

UFC Vegas 60 kicked off with fighter weigh-ins, and Aspen Ladd missed weight once again.

UFC Vegas 60 takes place tomorrow, Saturday September 17th, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The main event is Cory Sandhagen (14-4 MMA) vs Song Yadong (19-6 MMA) in the bantamweight main event.

Sandhagen, 30, is hoping for a win to put his previous 2 losses behind him. ‘Sandman’ was defeated by Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) by unanimous decision last October at UFC 267. In July of 2021 he lost to T.J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA).

Yadong, 24, is sporting 3 consecutive wins in a row. The ‘Kung Fu Kid’ defeated Marlon Maraes (23-10), Julio Arce (18-5 MMA) and Casey Kenney (16-4 MMA) and is looking to make it 4 in a row tomorrow night.

Also on the main card are Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues and Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo. Heavyweights Tanner Boser and Rodrigo Nascimento will also battle it out in the Octagon.

The full UFC Vegas 60 weigh-in results include:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)

Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Bill Algeo (146)

Joe Pyfer (185) vs. Alen Amedovski (186.5)*

Tanner Boser (229) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (261)

Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Damon Jackson (145.5) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.5)

Trevin Giles (170) vs. Louis Cosce (170.5)

Aspen Ladd (138)* vs. Sara McMann (135)

Denise Gomes (115) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (115.5)

Trey Ogden (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (155)

Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125)

Tony Gravely (135.5) vs. Javid Basharat (135.5)

Nikolas Motta (155) vs. Cameron VanCamp (155.5)

*missed weight

Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann has now been cancelled by UFC officials.

Will you be watching UFC Vegas 60 tomorrow night, Saturday September 17th? Who will you be betting on for the win(s)?

