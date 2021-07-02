Georges St-Pierre not optimistic about Khabib Nurmagomedov superfight: “We’re never going to see it, unfortunately”

Georges St-Pierre is not optimistic about a superfight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, saying that “we’re never going to see it, unfortunately.”

St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov are both universally regarded as two of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, and there has been chatter about a potential matchup between these two legends over the last several years. However, with GSP retired and with Nurmagomedov recently hanging up his gloves, the possibility of a dream matchup between them seems very unlikely at this point. UFC president Dana White is apparently still holding out hope for a fight, but with both fighters retired, it seems like a pipe dream.

Speaking to Tom Taylor of Bleacher Report, GSP admitted that the ship has likely sailed on a superfight with Nurmagomedov, which disappoints the legend, as he believes it would have been an amazing fight. At the same time, however, GSP is looking at the silver lining in it all, and that’s that neither man will have their legacy after by a loss in the fight.

“I believe if you make that fight 10 times, it could be 10 different outcomes—but we’re never going to see it, unfortunately. Timing was an issue with the UFC. It’s unfortunate, but it could be seen as a positive that both of us finished our careers with a great legacy, and nothing has been tainted (by a loss)—so it’s good,” St-Pierre said.

While it’s unfortunate that we will likely never see this fight, GSP makes some good points about the benefits of it not taking place. At the same time, you have to expect White to continue and try to get it done. Nurmagomedov recently said that White reached out to his camp about a possible return, but he’s happily retired and, at this point, so is St-Pierre.

Are you disappointed that a Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov superfight will likely never come to fruition?