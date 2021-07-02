Tyron Woodley training with Floyd Mayweather ahead of Jake Paul boxing match (Photos)

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is training with legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather ahead of the upcoming Jake Paul boxing match.

Mayweather last month told the media that he was inviting Woodley to come to Las Vegas to work with him ahead of the Paul fight on August 28. Woodley said that he was going to take up Mayweather on the offer, and he’s done just that. On Thursday, “The Chosen One” took to his social media to reveal that he is training with Mayweather and shared photos.

Bank Robbery in progress. Y’all fucked up! It’s stuck now!!

Woodley has never competed in professional boxing, so getting to work with arguably the greatest boxer of all time in Mayweather ahead of his debut in the sport seems like a good idea. Mayweather was just in the ring recently for an exhibition bout against Logan Paul, Jake’s brother, so he probably has some tips he can share with Woodley about the Paul brothers in particular. But just in general, getting to work with someone who is as talented as Mayweather has to be a benefit for Woodley leading up to his boxing match with Paul.

When Woodley and Paul meet on August 28 in the boxing ring, it will be one of the biggest combat sports events of the year. Even though Paul has only three pro boxing matches and Woodley has none, there is still plenty of intrigue for this particular matchup. If Paul wins, it could show that he is truly the real deal and could even set him up for a matchup against Mayweather. And if Woodley wins, he will shut Paul up and prove all the doubters wrong.

How much do you think training with Floyd Mayweather will help Tyron Woodley in preparation for the Jake Paul boxing match?