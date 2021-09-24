Colby Covington and Israel Adesanya react after Jon Jones is arrested in Las Vegas

Colby Covington and Israel Adesanya were quick to react after news broke that former UFC champion Jon Jones had been arrested in Las Vegas.

Jones was in attendance for the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday night, where his 2013 battle against Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC HOF. ‘Bones’ seemed to be in good spirits at the event and even shared optimism about fighting for the UFC heavyweight title in 2022.

However, earlier today ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported that Jon Jones was arrested by Las Vegas PD in the early hours of Friday morning on charges of battery, domestic violence, and injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

This is, of course, not the first time that Jones has been in trouble with the law and some of his rivals jumped at the opportunity to roast the former light heavyweight kingpin.

Colby Covington, a former friend and roommate of Jon Jones, was first to react.

So that’s why @JonnyBones beefed up to heavyweight? Dude is a Scumbag Hall of Famer. First ballot. — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 24, 2021

“So that’s why @JonnyBones beefed up to heavyweight? Dude is a Scumbag Hall of Famer. First ballot.” – Covington wrote.

More recently it was ‘Bones’ longtime rival Israel Adesanya who decided to poke fun at the situation.

Good morning…🍿☺️ — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 24, 2021

“Good morning…” Adesanya wrote while sharing a popcorn and smile emoji.

Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) has not stepped foot in the Octagon since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020. Following that win, ‘Bones’ decided to vacate the promotions 205lbs title in hopes of making a run at UFC heavyweight gold.

Richard Schaefer, who is the lead advisor for Jon Jones, recently revealed that the goal is to get ‘Bones’ to 275lbs before returning to fight.

“So he said, ‘Look, I’m not gonna be ready in November or December. I want to bulk up. I want to bulk up in a smart way, in a strategic way, not just gain weight and be a big heavyweight. I want to gain the right weight.

“By the way, I talked to him yesterday. He’s 260 pounds now, 260 muscle, strong, explosive. His goal is to go to 275 and basically be the biggest and baddest heavyweight the UFC has ever seen.”

What do you think of the reactions from Colby Covington and Israel Adesanya regarding Jon Jones’ most recent arrest? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!