George St-Pierre responds to call for Nick Diaz rematch

Nate Diaz returned to the Octagon at UFC 241 and successfully beat Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision. After the fight, he called for a fight against Jorge Masvidal, but he also wants George St-Pierre to fight his brother, Nick Diaz.

The former two-division UFC champion St-Pierre retired earlier this year but hasn’t fought since his 2017 win over Michael Bisping at UFC 217. The Canadian fought Nate’s brother Nick at UFC 158 in 2013. Despite the fact that St-Pierre won via dominant unanimous decision, the younger Diaz brother wants to see a rematch.

George St-Pierre recently appeared on Chael Sonnen’s Youtube channel to respond.

“I think this guy’s gonna hate me until the day I die. It’s unbelievable,” said St-Pierre.

“I know he doesn’t like me, and he looks to get me all the time. But, I genuinely like the guy. I’m telling you the truth,” he continued.

“I don’t know what to say… he’s one of my biggest adversaries. Even if we only fought once, we are very different personalities. I think that’s why the clash of the personalities makes it very interesting. But I’m retired now, I don’t want to go back and fight.

“I don’t want to fight his brother, Nick Diaz, it’s not interesting for me. There’s nothing I can gain from that. The risk is not worth the reward… There’s nothing good that can come out of it, even if I win. I think the odds will favour me and expect me to win, and if I lose it will be a complete disaster. I don’t want to put myself into another training camp and make all the sacrifices of a three-month training camp for that type of fight. It’s not worth it for me.”

If Georges St-Pierre ever returns from his retirement, who do you want to see him fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/20/2019.