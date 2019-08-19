Nate Diaz says he and Jorge Masvidal will fight for unofficial belt

After defeating Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision at UFC 241, Nate Diaz set his sights on a fight with Jorge Masvidal. And Masvidal seems open to the matchup.

While there will not be a UFC belt on the line in this prospective matchup, Diaz says he and Masvidal will be fighting for an intangible belt.

”I’m just the best fighter in this whole game and they’re giving belts to other people and making people work for belts,” Diaz told UFC reporter Megan Olivi backstage shortly after he defeated Pettis (via MMA Mania). “But I’m the champ and as far as I’m concerned, [Masvidal] is too.

”I’m motivated to fight the best fighters judged on what I think and what real martial artists think, and who we think are the best,” he continued. “The champs right now, they’re just good at loopholes to winning, not technical martial artists. I think Jorge Masvidal, besides me, is the best in the game at it, and I thought Pettis was also. That’s why I asked for that fight, and I knew it was a dangerous fight. And that’s why I went in there with kill or be killed attitude because I knew that’s what I was risking fighting him or Masvidal.”

”Imma keep it real, fight the realest best fighters that there are,” Diaz concluded. “For the three years that I was out, I was sitting there like ‘Why ain’t anyone recognizing the best in the game?’ You guys are all sorry that’s why, and that’s what it is. So I’m going to defend the baddest motherf**ker belt, baddest motherf**ker in the game belt against who I believe is the other baddest motherf**ker in the game.”

So there you have it. Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal could potentially be fighting for the “baddest motherf**ker in the game belt” in the near future. Who do you think walks away with the title?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/19/2019.