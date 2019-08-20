Henry Cejudo challenges Valentina Shevchenko to UFC 246 main event fight

UFC men’s flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo recently made a joking callout of reigning women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko, challenging her to fight for the “inter-gender” championship. The pair seem intent to rid this bizarre shtick till the wheels fall off.

Over the last few days, Cejudo made a few more callouts of his would-be rival.

“Come out, come out wherever you are, @bulletvalentina #intergenderworldchampion” – Henry Cejudo on Twitter.

Shevchenko eventually responded over the weekend, sharing a fan-made edit that showed her bludgeoning Cejudo in a fight.

This post from Shevchenko prompted a response from Cejudo, who upped the stakes by challenging her to a fight in the UFC 246 main event.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Me vs. You. UFC 246 main event. Inter gender title on the line. Loser buys dinner. https://t.co/1nGd1FQouh — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 20, 2019

While Cejudo and Shevchenko are keeping this storyline alive, UFC President Dana White has essentially snuffed it out — as if he even needed to.

“That’s the wackiest shit I’ve ever heard,” White told reporters recently (via MMA Junkie). “It’s just (expletive) crazy that Henry would say that. But Valentina would probably do it. I don’t even know how to respond to that or what to say other than ‘wow.’”

White continued, evidently short-circuiting as he attempted to discern what exactly Henry Cejudo is trying to accomplish with this callout.

“I can’t even (expletive) wrap my brain around that, why he would say that,” White said. ” It’s just crazy, but … what are you gonna do?”

What do you think of this ongoing storyline involving Henry Cejudo and Valentina Shevchenko? Will we see the pair fighting in the UFC 246 main event?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/20/2019.