Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 41: Felder vs. dos Anjos

The full betting odds have been released for the 12 fights scheduled to take place at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 41: Felder vs. dos Anjos event.
The main event of the evening is an intriguing five-round lightweight bout between former champion Rafael dos Anjos and top contender Paul Felder. Dos Anjos was supposed to fight Islam Makhachev but he was forced to withdraw due to illness and was replaced on five days’ notice by Felder. Dos Anjos enters this content having lost four of his last five fights, albeit at welterweight, while Felder’s coming off of a razor-thin decision loss to Dan Hooker.
In the co-main event, Abdul Razak Alhassan fights Khaos Williams in what should be an exciting fight between two powerful punchers. Alhassan saw his knockout streak end in his last outing against Mounir Lazzez, but it was a fantastic fight to watch. As for Williams, he knocked out Alex Moron with a sub-minute KO earlier this year in his UFC debut. This is a huge opportunity for Williams to get a co-main event slot in his second UFC fight.
Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 41 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN+ 41 Odds
Rafael dos Anjos -160
Paul Felder +140
Abdul Razak Alhassan -175
Khaos Williams +135
Sean Strickland -125
Brendan Allen +105
Louis Smolka -135
Jose Quinonez +115
Kanako Murata -130
Randa Markos +108
Kay Hansen -130
Cory McKenna +110
Julian Marquez -200
Saparbek Safarov +170
Miranda Granger -170
Ashley Yoder +145
Eryk Anders -170
Antonio Arroyo +145
Don’tale Mayes -205
Roque Martinez +175
Alex Morono -300
Rhys McKee +250
Tony Gravely -160
Geraldo de Freitas +140
In the headliner, dos Anjos opened as a -160 betting favorite. That means a $160 bet would win you $100. The comeback on Felder at the opener was +140, meaning a $100 bet would win you $140. In the co-headliner, Alhassan opened as a -175 betting favorite, with Williams opening as a +135 underdog.
