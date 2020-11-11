Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 41: Felder vs. dos Anjos

The full betting odds have been released for the 12 fights scheduled to take place at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 41: Felder vs. dos Anjos event.

The main event of the evening is an intriguing five-round lightweight bout between former champion Rafael dos Anjos and top contender Paul Felder. Dos Anjos was supposed to fight Islam Makhachev but he was forced to withdraw due to illness and was replaced on five days’ notice by Felder. Dos Anjos enters this content having lost four of his last five fights, albeit at welterweight, while Felder’s coming off of a razor-thin decision loss to Dan Hooker.

In the co-main event, Abdul Razak Alhassan fights Khaos Williams in what should be an exciting fight between two powerful punchers. Alhassan saw his knockout streak end in his last outing against Mounir Lazzez, but it was a fantastic fight to watch. As for Williams, he knocked out Alex Moron with a sub-minute KO earlier this year in his UFC debut. This is a huge opportunity for Williams to get a co-main event slot in his second UFC fight.

Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 41 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC on ESPN+ 41 Odds

Rafael dos Anjos -160

Paul Felder +140

Abdul Razak Alhassan -175

Khaos Williams +135

Sean Strickland -125

Brendan Allen +105

Louis Smolka -135

Jose Quinonez +115

Kanako Murata -130

Randa Markos +108

Kay Hansen -130

Cory McKenna +110

Julian Marquez -200

Saparbek Safarov +170

Miranda Granger -170

Ashley Yoder +145

Eryk Anders -170

Antonio Arroyo +145

Don’tale Mayes -205

Roque Martinez +175

Alex Morono -300

Rhys McKee +250

Tony Gravely -160

Geraldo de Freitas +140

In the headliner, dos Anjos opened as a -160 betting favorite. That means a $160 bet would win you $100. The comeback on Felder at the opener was +140, meaning a $100 bet would win you $140. In the co-headliner, Alhassan opened as a -175 betting favorite, with Williams opening as a +135 underdog.

Who do you like for bets at UFC on ESPN+ 41: Santos vs. Teixeira?