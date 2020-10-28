Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 39: Hall vs. Silva

The full betting odds have been released for the 12 fights scheduled to take place at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 39: Hall vs. Silva event.

The main event sees middleweight striker Uriah Hall take on UFC legend Anderson Silva in the final fight of Silva’s career. Hall has been an inconsistent performer over his years in the Octagon, but he has looked to be in top form as of late, winning three of his last four fights. As for Silva, he is now 45 and coming off of two straight losses, including a leg injury TKO to Jared Cannonier in May 2019. It remains to be seen what he has left.

The co-main event sees featherweight contenders Andre Fili and Bryce Mitchell battle it out in what should be a “Fight of the Night” contender. Fili has looked good lately, winning three of his last four fights overall, while Mitchell has gone 4-0 in the UFC and is unbeaten in his career at 13-0. The winner of this fight will be in a good position to take on a top-10 opponent in their next fight should they have an impressive victory here.

Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 39 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC on ESPN+ 39 Odds

Uriah Hall -180

Anderson Silva +155

Bryce Mitchell -110

Andre Fili -110

Makhmud Muradov -118

Kevin Holland -108

Greg Hardy -205

Maurice Greene +175

Bobby Green -170

Thiago Moises +145

Alexander Hernandez -350

Chris Gruetzemacher +285

Sean Strickland -260

Jack Marshman +220

Cole Williams -145

Jason Witt +125

Dustin Jacoby -170

Justin Ledet +145

Cortney Casey -250

Priscila Cachoeira +210

Miles Johns -205

Kevin Natividad +175

Adrian Yanez -305

Victor Rodriguez +225

In the headliner, Hall opened as a -180 betting favorite. That means a $180 bet would win $100. Silva, meanwhile, opened as a +155 betting underdog. A $100 bet on Silva would win $155. Early money has come in on Hall but the line is still competitive at -230.

In the co-headliner, Fili and Mitchell both opened at -110 Pick ’em odds. The early action has come in on Mitchell and he now sits as a small -150 betting favorite at most books.

Who do you like for bets at UFC on ESPN+ 39 Hall vs. Silva?