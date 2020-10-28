Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 39: Hall vs. Silva

The full betting odds have been released for the 12 fights scheduled to take place at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 39: Hall vs. Silva event.
The main event sees middleweight striker Uriah Hall take on UFC legend Anderson Silva in the final fight of Silva’s career. Hall has been an inconsistent performer over his years in the Octagon, but he has looked to be in top form as of late, winning three of his last four fights. As for Silva, he is now 45 and coming off of two straight losses, including a leg injury TKO to Jared Cannonier in May 2019. It remains to be seen what he has left.
The co-main event sees featherweight contenders Andre Fili and Bryce Mitchell battle it out in what should be a “Fight of the Night” contender. Fili has looked good lately, winning three of his last four fights overall, while Mitchell has gone 4-0 in the UFC and is unbeaten in his career at 13-0. The winner of this fight will be in a good position to take on a top-10 opponent in their next fight should they have an impressive victory here.
Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 39 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN+ 39 Odds
Uriah Hall -180
Anderson Silva +155
Bryce Mitchell -110
Andre Fili -110
Makhmud Muradov -118
Kevin Holland -108
Greg Hardy -205
Maurice Greene +175
Bobby Green -170
Thiago Moises +145
Alexander Hernandez -350
Chris Gruetzemacher +285
Sean Strickland -260
Jack Marshman +220
Cole Williams -145
Jason Witt +125
Dustin Jacoby -170
Justin Ledet +145
Cortney Casey -250
Priscila Cachoeira +210
Miles Johns -205
Kevin Natividad +175
Adrian Yanez -305
Victor Rodriguez +225
In the headliner, Hall opened as a -180 betting favorite. That means a $180 bet would win $100. Silva, meanwhile, opened as a +155 betting underdog. A $100 bet on Silva would win $155. Early money has come in on Hall but the line is still competitive at -230.
In the co-headliner, Fili and Mitchell both opened at -110 Pick ’em odds. The early action has come in on Mitchell and he now sits as a small -150 betting favorite at most books.
Who do you like for bets at UFC on ESPN+ 39 Hall vs. Silva?