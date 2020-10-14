Anderson Silva vs. Uriah Hall betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for the upcoming middleweight bout on Halloween between strikers Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall.

Silva and Hall will meet on October 31 in a five-round middleweight main event. The fight features two of the top strikers in the UFC middleweight division going at it, which should bring plenty of eyeballs to the fight despite taking place on Halloween. According to UFC president Dana White, this will be the last fight of Silva’s legendary Hall of Fame career.

With the Silva vs. Hall fight just around the corner, the sportsbooks have released the opening odds for the contest. Here they are below, courtesy of BestFightOdds.

UFC Halloween Odds

Uriah Hall -180

Anderson Silva +155

Hall opened as a -180 betting favorite. That means a $180 bet would win you $100. As for Silva, he opened as a +155 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $155.

Hall (15-9) is the No. 10 ranked middleweight in the UFC. A former TUF contestant, the 36-year-old Hall has been a full-time member of the UFC roster since 2013, racking up an 8-7 record so far inside the Octagon. Some of Hall’s notable wins include Gegard Mousasi, Antonio Carlos Junior, Thiago Santos, Krzysztof Jotko, and Aung La N Sang. Although Hall has struggled at times in the UFC, he rides into this Silva fight having won three of four.

Silva (34-10, 1 NC) is the former UFC middleweight champion and one of the greatest fighters of all time. The 45-year-old Brazilian held UFC gold between 2006 and 2013, but ever since losing to Chris Weidman at UFC 162, he just hasn’t been the same. Silva is 1-6, 1 NC over his last eight fights with his lone win since 2012 coming against Derek Brunson in 2017. Silva is an absolute legend of the sport but he is now in the twilight of his career.

Who is your money on in this matchup, Anderson Silva or Uriah Hall?