Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 38: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie

The full betting odds have been released for the 11 fights scheduled to take place at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 38: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie event.

The main event of UFC on ESPN+ 38 is a grudge match between former featherweight title challengers Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie. These two do not like each other and the slapping incident at UFC 248 made this a grudge match. Ortega has not fought in nearly two years since suffering a TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 231, while The Korean Zombie is coming off of spectacular knockouts of Frankie Edgar and Renato Moicano.

In the co-main event, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade makes her flyweight debut when she takes on top contender Katlyn Chookagian. Andrade is coming off of back-to-back losses to Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang, while Chookagian is coming off of a dominant win over Antonina Shevchenko in her last outing.

Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 38 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC on ESPN+ 38 Odds

Chan Sung Jung -210

Brian Ortega +180

Jessica Andrade -190

Katlyn Chookagian +165

Jimmy Crute -180

Modestas Bukauskas +155

James Krause -115

Claudio Silva -105

Mateusz Gamrot -305

Guram Kutateladze +225

Thomas Almeida -190

Jonathan Martinez +165

Gillian Robertson -235

Poliana Botelho +200

Yong Jin Park -220

John Phillips +185

Maxim Grishin -200

Gadzhimurad Antigulov +170

Said Nurmagomedov -365

Mark Striegl +300

Fares Ziam -235

Jamie Mullarkey +200

In the headliner, The Korean Zombie opened as a -210 betting favorite. That means a $210 bet would win you $100. As for Ortega, he opened as a +180 underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $180 if Ortega pulls off the upset.

In the co-headliner, Andrade opened up as a -190 betting favorite over Chookagian, who opened as a +165 underdog despite her No. 1 contender status in the division. A $190 bet on Andrade would win you $100, while $100 on Chookagian would win you $165.

Who do you like for bets based on the UFC on ESPN+ 38 Odds?