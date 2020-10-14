Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN+ 38: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie

The full betting odds have been released for the 11 fights scheduled to take place at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 38: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie event.
The main event of UFC on ESPN+ 38 is a grudge match between former featherweight title challengers Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie. These two do not like each other and the slapping incident at UFC 248 made this a grudge match. Ortega has not fought in nearly two years since suffering a TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 231, while The Korean Zombie is coming off of spectacular knockouts of Frankie Edgar and Renato Moicano.
In the co-main event, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade makes her flyweight debut when she takes on top contender Katlyn Chookagian. Andrade is coming off of back-to-back losses to Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang, while Chookagian is coming off of a dominant win over Antonina Shevchenko in her last outing.
Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 38 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN+ 38 Odds
Chan Sung Jung -210
Brian Ortega +180
Jessica Andrade -190
Katlyn Chookagian +165
Jimmy Crute -180
Modestas Bukauskas +155
James Krause -115
Claudio Silva -105
Mateusz Gamrot -305
Guram Kutateladze +225
Thomas Almeida -190
Jonathan Martinez +165
Gillian Robertson -235
Poliana Botelho +200
Yong Jin Park -220
John Phillips +185
Maxim Grishin -200
Gadzhimurad Antigulov +170
Said Nurmagomedov -365
Mark Striegl +300
Fares Ziam -235
Jamie Mullarkey +200
In the headliner, The Korean Zombie opened as a -210 betting favorite. That means a $210 bet would win you $100. As for Ortega, he opened as a +180 underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $180 if Ortega pulls off the upset.
In the co-headliner, Andrade opened up as a -190 betting favorite over Chookagian, who opened as a +165 underdog despite her No. 1 contender status in the division. A $190 bet on Andrade would win you $100, while $100 on Chookagian would win you $165.
Who do you like for bets based on the UFC on ESPN+ 38 Odds?