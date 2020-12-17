Full betting odds for UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal

The full betting odds have been released for the 14 fights scheduled to take place at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal.
The main event sees former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson take on surging contender Geoff Neal. Thompson last fought at UFC 244 in November 2019, taking home “Fight of the Night” in his unanimous decision win over Vicente Luque. As for Neal, he is 5-0 in the UFC and is coming off of a head kick TKO win over Mike Perry at UFC 245. However, Neal has not been able to fight so far this year due to some health issues.
The co-main event features former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo taking on the always-violent Marlon Vera. Aldo is coming off of a brutal TKO loss to Petr Yan at UFC 251, and overall he has lost three straight fights to Yan, Alex Volkanovski, and Marlon Moraes. As for Vera, he is coming off of a first-round TKO win over Sean O’Malley at UFC 252.
UFC Vegas 17 Odds
Stephen Thompson -115
Geoff Neal -105
Jose Aldo -125
Marlon Vera +105
Michel Pereira -175
Khaos Williams +150
Marlon Moraes -175
Rob Font +150
Marcin Tybura -135
Greg Hardy +115
Taila Santos -125
Gillian Robertson +105
Anthony Pettis -330
Alex Morono +270
Sijara Eubanks -175
Pannie Kianzad +150
Karl Roberson -170
Dalcha Lungiambula +145
Antonio Arroyo -175
Deron Winn +150
Drako Rodriguez -185
Aiemann Zahabi +160
Tafon Nchukwi -256
Jamie Pickett +205
Jimmy Flick -155
Cody Durden +135
Rick Glenn -240
Carlton Minus +205
In the headliner, Thompson opened as a -115 betting favorite. That means that a $115 bet would win you $100. As for Neal, he opened as a slight -105 betting underdog. That means a $105 bet would win you $100. The early action has gone both ways, with a slight lean to Neal. In the co-headliner, Aldo opened up as the -125 betting favorite despite three straight losses. Vera opened +105 and so far the early money has been coming in on Aldo.
Check out the complete betting odds for UFC on ESPN 19 (via MMAOddsbreaker.com).