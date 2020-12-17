Full betting odds for UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal

The full betting odds have been released for the 14 fights scheduled to take place at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal.

The main event sees former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson take on surging contender Geoff Neal. Thompson last fought at UFC 244 in November 2019, taking home “Fight of the Night” in his unanimous decision win over Vicente Luque. As for Neal, he is 5-0 in the UFC and is coming off of a head kick TKO win over Mike Perry at UFC 245. However, Neal has not been able to fight so far this year due to some health issues.

The co-main event features former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo taking on the always-violent Marlon Vera. Aldo is coming off of a brutal TKO loss to Petr Yan at UFC 251, and overall he has lost three straight fights to Yan, Alex Volkanovski, and Marlon Moraes. As for Vera, he is coming off of a first-round TKO win over Sean O’Malley at UFC 252.

UFC Vegas 17 Odds

Stephen Thompson -115

Geoff Neal -105

Jose Aldo -125

Marlon Vera +105

Michel Pereira -175

Khaos Williams +150

Marlon Moraes -175

Rob Font +150

Marcin Tybura -135

Greg Hardy +115

Taila Santos -125

Gillian Robertson +105

Anthony Pettis -330

Alex Morono +270

Sijara Eubanks -175

Pannie Kianzad +150

Karl Roberson -170

Dalcha Lungiambula +145

Antonio Arroyo -175

Deron Winn +150

Drako Rodriguez -185

Aiemann Zahabi +160

Tafon Nchukwi -256

Jamie Pickett +205

Jimmy Flick -155

Cody Durden +135

Rick Glenn -240

Carlton Minus +205

In the headliner, Thompson opened as a -115 betting favorite. That means that a $115 bet would win you $100. As for Neal, he opened as a slight -105 betting underdog. That means a $105 bet would win you $100. The early action has gone both ways, with a slight lean to Neal. In the co-headliner, Aldo opened up as the -125 betting favorite despite three straight losses. Vera opened +105 and so far the early money has been coming in on Aldo.

Check out the complete betting odds for UFC on ESPN 19 (via MMAOddsbreaker.com).