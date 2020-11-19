Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera rebooked for UFC Vegas 17 on December 19

Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera will be sharing the Octagon with one another after all.

Originally, Aldo and Vera were expected to fight this Saturday at UFC 255, however, the fight was never made official. Now, multiple sources told BJPENN.com that the fight has been rebooked for December 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jose Aldo is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight title. Before that, he suffered a split decision loss to Marlon Moraes in his bantamweight debut after dropping a decision to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 237. The Brazilian is just 4-6 in his last 10. Yet, has only been fighting the very best at featherweight and bantamweight. He is ranked seventh at bantamweight.

Marlon Vera, meanwhile, picked up the biggest win of his career last time out as he scored a first-round TKO win over Sean O’Malley in the co-main event of UFC 252. It was O’Malley’s first career loss and since then “Chito” has been looking to fight a big name and gets his wish here.

Vera is 6-1 in his last seven with his lone loss during this stretch being a very controversial split decision to Song Yadong back in May. Currently, he is ranked 15th in the division and holds notable wins over Brian Kelleher, Brad Pickett, and Andre Ewell.

With the addition of Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera, UFC Vegas 17 is now as follows:

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Geoff Neal vs. Stephen Thompson

Rob Font vs. Marlon Moraes

Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

Deron Winn vs. Antonio Braga Neto

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett

Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus

Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell

Manel Kape vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann

Drako Rodriguez vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Pannie Kianzad vs. Sijara Eubanks

Who do you think will win, Jose Aldo or Marlon Vera?