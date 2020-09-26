Freddie Roach reacts to talk of a potential Manny Pacquiao vs. Conor McGregor fight

Legendary trainer and former professional boxer Freddie Roach has reacted to the news of a potential Manny Pacquiao vs. Conor McGregor fight.

Yesterday afternoon McGregor made headlines when he insinuated that his next bout would come against Pacquiao inside of the squared circle in the Middle East.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Freddie Roach, who is Pacquiao’s longtime boxing coach, took to Twitter where he shared the following reaction to a potential scrap between ‘Pacman’ and ‘Notorious’.

If this is true, @MannyPacquiao will have an easier time with you @TheNotoriousMMA than when he fought @HitmanHatton https://t.co/6lnRGiggcv — Freddie Roach (@FreddieRoach) September 25, 2020

Manny Pacquiao and Ricky Hatton squared off in May of 2009 with ‘Pacman’ emerging victorious by way of second round knockout.

According to Freddie Roach the outcome of a potential McGregor vs Pacquiao boxing match would prove very similar to that aforementioned historic collision.

Conor McGregor has only competed once in professional boxing, and when he did it was against arguably the greatest boxer of this generation in Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Although ‘Notorious’ wound up losing the contest with ‘Money’ via tenth-round TKO, he proved that he could compete with boxings elite.

Despite McGregor seemingly holding his own in his previous boxing match with Mayweather, Freddie Roach is still inclined to believe that Pacquiao would leave the Irishman in a state of unconsciousness.

