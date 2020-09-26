Colby Covington fires back at “woke mob” following recent criticism: “I speak for the Silent Majority and I’ll never back down”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has fired back at the “woke mob” following their recent criticism of his recent comments.

Prior to his grudge match with bitter rival Tyron Woodley this past weekend, ‘Chaos’ made headlines when he suggested that ‘T-Wood’ was a “domestic terrorist sympathizer” for his support of Black Lives Matter.

Despite dominating Woodley in their event-headlining match-up this past weekend, Colby Covington continued to throw shade at ‘The Chosen One’ during the UFC Vegas 11 post-fight press conference. The former interim title holder, Covington, referred to Woodley as a “communist” who was taking a stance for “life long criminals”.

Covington would later turn heads when he spewed some controversial comments in the face of reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“Who did you get a call from? Did you get a call from, freaking, your little tribe? Did they give you some smoke signals for you?” Covington said to Usman after receiving a call from United States President Donald Trump. “You’re a joke, Marty Fakenewsman!”

Israel Adesanya and other notable Black athletes recently fired back at welterweight fighter Colby Covington for his recent controversial remarks.

“It just shows you the landscape of the media, what it is right now,” Adesanya said. “I made a joke about dropping [Yoel] Romero like the Twin Towers and everyone lost their mind, even if I said it was a joke and it was pretty funny, but people took it as I was being offensive and digging – but I was making a joke.”

Israel Adesanya continued:

“This guy has directly insulted my culture, my brother and many other cultures and stuff and no one says anything. But it just shows you a mirror. Shows you a mirror to you guys. So yeah, I don’t really care. Kamaru Usman broke his jaw.”

UFC welterweight standout Leon Edwards also voiced his displeasure with Colby Covington’s recent comments in a interview with MMAFighting.

“That’s what got me – the UFC has said nothing about it,” Edwards said. “ESPN has said nothing about it. Letting it flow like it’s a normal thing to f**king say and do and it’s not. Your tribe and smoke signals and blah, blah, blah, and he’s calling Woodley a terrorist because of Black Lives Matter. All these statements he’s making is racist. There’s no other way to go around it.”

Today, Covington responded to his critics which he dubbed a “woke mob”.

“Nice try woke mob, but you can’t cancel Colby Covington Inc!!! 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 I speak for the Silent Majority and I’ll never back down. Have a problem snowflakes? Direct your complaints to the comment section below.”

What do you think of Colby Covington’s response to his “woke mob” critics? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 26, 2020