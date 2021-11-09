Frankie Edgar undecided on retirement after UFC 268 loss: ‘I can still do this at a high level’

Frankie Edgar is undecided on his fighting future after UFC 268.

Edgar returned to the Octagon at UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden against Marlon Vera. Early on, he had success and entering the third round, it was 1-1 but in the third round, Vera landed a clean front kick that knocked him out. It was his second straight defeat and put the 40-year-old to just 1-4 in his last five. However, he still says he isn’t ready to make a decision on retirement.

“Everybody’s going to bring up the f*cking retirement and this and that, and I’m not gonna answer it because I don’t know what it is, honestly,” Edgar said on his Champ and the Tramp podcast (via MMAFighting). “I just want to know, when I do retire, I’m never coming back. I’m not ready for that yet. I’m not ready to make that decision yet.

“But this is probably the first time after a fight where I’m not thinking about my next fight. I’m not thinking about getting back in the gym,” Edgar continued. “I know I’m never gonna stop training no matter what I decide, and I will be back in the gym soon just because I’m addicted to that. But I’m not thinking of it, and this is the first time probably in my fight career that that’s happened.”

Frankie Edgar also revealed he had hip replacement surgery in April which he never let anyone know. He knows it’s crazy he was able to fight seven months after that. With that, Edgar knows he can still hang with the best and still can fight at an elite method.

“I know I’ve got a lot left to give this sport in many ways, like my spirit doesn’t want to be done, that’s for sure,” Edgar said. “I feel like I can still do this at a high level, I was doing that at a high level two nights ago and got caught with a good shot. But I don’t like being on this end, and it seems like I’m here often, as of late. So I’m being real about it, but I’m not gonna make a decision. I don’t know if I’ll ever be the guy that goes out and f*cking announces he’s retiring, I don’t know if I could do that. I don’t know if I’ll be the guy a year from now that’s like, I want to fight. So I’m just not gonna make any f*cking announcement.”

