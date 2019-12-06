Frankie Edgar reacts after booking short-notice fight with The Korean Zombie

Frankie Edgar released a statement after news confirmed he will replace Brian Ortega and fight Chan Sung Jung on Saturday 21st at UFC Fight Night 165.
Ortega was scheduled to face “The Korean Zombie” in the main event of UFC Busan. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that the Californian was out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury.
It has since been revealed that Ortega suffered a partially torn ACL in his knee.
It has since been revealed that Ortega suffered a partially torn ACL in his knee.
His manager, Ali Abdelaziz also responded to the news:
“I’ve been managing this guy for 10 years and every time the phone rings he answers. I want to thank ufc, sean Shelby and Dana for the opportunity. And also the Korean Zombie & his team.
@FrankieEdgar.”
