Joe Rogan believes feud with Jon Jones benefits Israel Adesanya

The newfound feud against Jon Jones will only benefit Israel Adesanya, according to Joe Rogan.

The new middleweight champion began challenging the light heavyweight champion as part of his hunt for the official GOAT status. The pair have been butting heads, only adding to notoriety of each fighter and anticipation of a possible super fight. The MMA commentator Rogan believes Adesanya has all the necessary building blocks to become the UFC’s next major superstar:

“He’s special man. I think he’s gonna be the next big superstar, I really do. He’s got everything going for him,” Rogan said of Adesanya (transcript via MMA news).

“Spectacular talent, great personality. He’s fun, he fights with as much skill as we’ve ever seen a striker. He’s Anderson Silva 2.0, he really is man. His striking’s out of this f*cking world man.”

Rogan is confident that the growing animosity with Jones will only aid the rising star in Adesanya.

“Ultimately I think it’s good for everybody. I think that little feud between Izzy and Jon Jones, first of all it elevates Izzy.

“Because all these people that didn’t who he was like, ‘why is Jon Jones talking sh*t to … oh look at this motherf*cker. Holy sh*t he’s good.’ And then they watch his fights and go, ‘oh this is why Jon Jones is talking sh*t to him.’ Cause he starched Robert Whittaker.’”

Adesanya claimed the middleweight throne when he finished Robert Whittaker by TKO in the main event of UFC 243. His second-round victory validated the talent of Adesanya to many fans. According to Rogan, his continual rivalry with Jones is also an acknowledgement of Adesanya’s skillset.

“Him and Jon Jones going back-and-forth is kinda f*cking hilarious. It’s great for Izzy because if Jon is that concerned about him, everybody’s gonna realize, ‘oh this guy’s for real.’”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/5/2019.