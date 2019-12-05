Breaking! Brian Ortega out of UFC Busan main event against The Korean Zombie

Brian Ortega’s long-awaited return to the Octagon will have to wait.

Ortega, who has not fought since losing to Max Holloway at UFC 231 last December, was scheduled to fight Chan Sung Jung aka The Korean Zombie at UFC Busan on Dec. 21. But, according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Ortega has been forced to pull out of the scrap due to an undisclosed injury.

Brian Ortega is out of the Dec. 21 main event fight against Chan Sung Jung due to an undisclosed injury, according to multiple sources. More coming shortly. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 5, 2019

It is obviously disappointing news for Brian Ortega as he wanted this fight for quite some time. Back in the summer, he spoke to BJPENN about this fight and matchup.

“The fight isn’t official yet, but it’s one I’m interested in,” Ortega told BJPENN.com when asked about this matchup. “He’s coming off an impressive win against [Renato] Moicano, but if you look at his last five fights, it’s win, loss, win, loss, win. Looks like he’s due for another L.”

Ortega, as mentioned, is coming off of his first professional loss. He was looking to rebound in a big way against a top-ranked opponent. Before the Holloway loss, he knocked out Frankie Edgar and submitted Cub Swanson and Renato Moicano.

The Korean Zombie, meanwhile, was looking to make his case for the next title shot. Many assumed if he got past Ortega he would fight the winner of Holloway-Alexander Volkanovski. Jung returned to the win column last time out with a quick knockout win over Renato Moicano.

Given this news just broke, there is no word on if the UFC will find a replacement for the main event. The fight is three weeks away so there is time to find a new opponent.

What do you make of Brian Ortega having to pull out of his UFC Busan main event against The Korean Zombie? And, who do you want to replace him? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/4/2019.