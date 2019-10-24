Francis Ngannou welcomes heavyweight showdown with Jon Jones

UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou continues to chase a superfight against UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Speaking to TMZ, Francis Ngannou agreed with Jones’ recent comments that a fight between the two is ‘inevitable.’ Here’s what “The Predator” said.

“Let’s be clear about something. If that’s what you want to know, if I would fight Jon Jones if he goes up to heavyweight, of course I would say the same thing as him, it’s inevitable. If Jon Jones goes up to heavyweight I’m going to fight him,” Ngannou said. “But once again this fight is not just some superfight, it’s not just some fight you’d take because you’re desperate and need a fight. This fight has to put a lot of things together.”

Having said that, Francis Ngannou admits that a fight with Jones won’t happen unless “Bones” moves up to heavyweight, because Ngannou can’t cut down to 205lbs. Ngannou also says if Jones moves up to heavyweight, he believes he would be doing so in the guise of getting a title shot against UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

“The problem is this. Jon Jones is not a heavyweight. So it’s up to Jon Jones, because as I said if I’m going to the light heavyweight there’s no way you’re going (to another weight class) to fight the champ and not fight the champ,” Ngannou said.

In the meantime, Francis Ngannou continues to chase a fight against anyone in the heavyweight division, as long as he gets a proper training camp to do so. Ngannou says he has been waiting for the UFC to give him a call since the summer, and yet he still hasn’t heard anything.

“I just want to say to the UFC to pay me some respect and get me a damn fight,” Ngannou said.

Do you believe a fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones is inevitable?