Jon Jones admits he actually likes Israel Adesanya

As the back and forth between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya continues, Jones has thrown a spanner in the works by suggesting that he actually does like the UFC Middleweight Champion.

Jones has made it crystal clear on social media over the last few days that he doesn’t mind poking the bear when it comes to any of his potential opponents, whether it be Dominick Reyes, Stipe Miocic or Israel Adesanya.

Alas, the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has a tendency to contradict himself from time to time, which comes across to a lot of fans as him teasing the masses — knowing that he has them in the palm of his hand.

In the latest example of this, Jones actually decided to confirm that he does like Adesanya and that he isn’t expecting to fight the rising star anytime soon. He shared this revelation on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Lol yeah I do, he keeps things interesting. At the end of the day it’s not like we’re going to fight https://t.co/odpeJfiotb — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2019

“Lol yeah I do, he keeps things interesting,” Jones said when asked to admit he likes Adesanya. “At the end of the day it’s not like we’re going to fight”.

It’s all about taking it with a pinch of salt in regards to the rollercoaster ride that is Jon Jones, with the general consensus being that most people inside the world of mixed martial arts just want to see him get back inside the Octagon — regardless of the opponent.

Jones last fought back at UFC 239, defeating Thiago Santos in an incredibly close split decision victory. For now, it would appear as if Reyes is next in line for a shot at the belt after his win over Chris Weidman at UFC Boston. That being said, a move to heavyweight or a fight with Adesanya could seemingly throw a wrench in those plans.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/23/2019.