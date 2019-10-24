UFC Singapore | Pro fighters make their picks for Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia

In the main event of UFC Singapore, Ben Askren will be looking to get back into the win column when he takes on Demian Maia. Heading into this fight, “Funky” is a -175 favorite while the Brazilian is a +145 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The majority are leaning towards Maia being able to submit Ben Askren and extend his losing streak to two.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia

Robert Whittaker, former UFC middleweight champion: Askren has outwrestled good grapplers and Maia can be taken down. In saying that, Maia has done the exact same. But, I know Maia is the better striker and I’m interested in seeing if he takes advantage of that to set up his ground game to get top control. I’m very interested in this fight.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: Askren is going to get submitted. I don’t think he has grappled or fought somebody who has grappled like Maia.

Marvin Vettori, UFC middleweight: I think Demian Maia wins in that fight. I think he can submit Askren, and Askren taking him down will be a problem for Ben. Maia will dominate on the ground.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I hope they both lose. I’m not a fan of the styles, it will be a major grappling match. But, I think Demian Maia will find a way to trap Ben Askren and be the first one to submit him.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: I think Askren. He can grind him out, defend Maia’s submissions and I see Askren getting it done.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I can’t stand Ben Askren so I guess Maia will be able to submit him on the ground.

***

Fighters picking Ben Askren: Devin Clark

Fighters picking Demian Maia: Eryk Anders, Marvin Vettori, Steven Peterson, Max Griffin

No Pick: Robert Whittaker

Who do you think will win this fight between Ben Askren and Demian Maia at UFC Singapore? Let us know in the comment section.

