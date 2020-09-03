Francis Ngannou tells Jon Jones to “sit down” after calling for Stipe Miocic fight

Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones are still going at one another in the hopes they are the one to fight Stipe Miocic.

Ever since Miocic beat Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 to defend his heavyweight title, many wondered what would be next for the champ. The rematch with Ngannou made sense but the Jon Jones super fight was an intriguing option.

Following Jones vacating his light heavyweight title and his plan to move up to heavyweight, he sent several tweets calling out Miocic. It caught the attention of the MMA world and many called for the fight to happen. For Ngannou, he isn’t happy with Jones trying to campaign to get the title shot.

I thought I told you to sit down and wait your turn Jonny? Stipe can not avoid me any longer. #UNCROWNEDCHAMP — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 1, 2020

“I thought I told you to sit down and wait your turn Jonny? Stipe can not avoid me any longer. #UNCROWNEDCHAMP,” Ngannou wrote on Twitter.

Francis Ngannou is coming off a 20-second knockout win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249. The KO extended his winning streak to four with all the wins coming by first-round knockout. During this run, he has beaten Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes.

Jon Jones is coming off a decision win over Dominick Reyes in February to defend his belt. Before that, he edged out a split decision over Thiago Santos. In his first title defense since reclaiming the belt beat Anthony Smith.

Bones has also called for a fight against Brock Lesnar after it was revealed the WWE star was a free agent. Dana White also said he would book that fight if both men truly want it.

It is likely this feud between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones will not go away until either one of them is booked to fight Stipe Miocic. Perhaps, they will also settle their differences inside the Octagon in the near future.

What do you make of Francis Ngannou telling Jon Jones to sit down after calling for Stipe Miocic fight?