Tyron Woodley credits Jorge Masvidal for rejuvenating career: “I’m back and it feels good”

Tyron Woodley believes Jorge Masvidal has rejuvenated his career.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 11 on September 19, Woodley is set to take on Colby Covington. It is a very intriguing fight given the two do not like each other and have been linked to fighting one another for two years now. In preparation for the fight, Woodley and Masvidal started to train together again.

“So when he reached out, I said, ‘Hell yeah, let’s get him in,'” Woodley said to ESPN. “He’s holding me accountable – ‘Can’t do that; tonight we’re doing this, how much you weigh?’ We’ve had a long career because of our IQ and because we put ourselves in uncomfortable situations in training so that we can thrive in the Octagon. And I want to see him do well. I want to see him continue to make the money, do what he wants to do. And he wants to see me back on top.”

Although Woodley has not looked like himself as of late, he says Jorge Masvidal has changed that. The former champion says “Gamebred” has motivated him using his own career and what he did in 2019 as motivation.

Tyron Woodley says Jorge Masvidal has helped him mentally overcome some hurdles and he now feels like himself again. He also has changed his focus solely on fighting for this camp.

“He hit me up personally about a year and a half ago and told me there were some toxic things in my life that I needed to erase, and I’ve erased those things,” Woodley said. “Now I can breathe, now I can float. Now I’m back, and it feels good, and I have to thank him for that.”

If Woodley is back to the world champion Woodley it could be bad news for Colby Covington on September 19.

What do you make of Tyron Woodley crediting Jorge Masvidal for rejuvenating his career?