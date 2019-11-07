Francis Ngannou says Mike Tyson has agreed to train him for Tyson Fury boxing match

UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou said that boxing legend Mike Tyson has agreed to train him for a superfight boxing match against Tyson Fury.

Ngannou took to his social media today to say that he has talked to “Iron Mike” and that Tyson has agreed to prepare him for a boxing bout against Fury. If we are to believe “The Predator,” he will at some point step into the boxing ring and challenge Fury, widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

Check out what Ngannou wrote on his Twitter.

Spoke with Mike Tyson and he agreed to train me for when I fight @Tyson_Fury in the Ring. Don’t be scared Fury. You called me out and now you'll have to live with it. #WakandaForever #UNCROWNEDKING — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 6, 2019

Ngannou is currently without an opponent for his next UFC fight. The No. 2 ranked heavyweight on the UFC roster is unfortunately stuck in matchmaking purgatory at the moment and is a victim of bad timing. UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is set to fight rival Daniel Cormier in a trilogy match sometime in early 2020, but that fight hasn’t been booked yet. Ngannou hasn’t fought since a TKO win over Junior dos Santos and has been pleading with the UFC on his social media pages to book him for his next fight.

As for Fury, he just made an appearance in the WWE, beating Braun Strowman by Countout at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Fury is next set to fight to fight heavyweight kingpin Devontay Wilder in a rematch sometime in 2020. But after that, he could be potentially open to doing more crossover fights, such as a huge matchup against Ngannou.

It’s unknown how many fights Ngannou has left on his UFC deal or if the UFC would ever give him permission to box Fury, but it would obviously be a massive fight.

